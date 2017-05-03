Federal indictments returned against 7 men from Pee Dee

On Wednesday, US Attorney Beth Drake released that a Federal Grand Jury in Florence returned several indictments this week.

The press release notes seven people across the Pee Dee were arrested, following federal indictments.

  • Eddie Terrell McCoy, age 28, of Hartsville was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
  • Antonio Darnell Rivers, age 41, of Hartsville, was charged with possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, possession with intent to distribute and distributing cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
  • Trevor Jarad Davis, age 27, of Darlington, was charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of crack cocaine.
  • Daniel Jamal Gavins, age 25, of Darlington, was charged with possession with intent to distribute and distributing crack cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
  • Quinten Lonnel Richardson, age 28, of Hartsville, was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. Richardson was arrested on April 3, 2017.
  • Kenneth Eric Coe, Jr., age 23, of Timmonsville, was charged with possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
  • Jaquan Latrel Samuel, age 30, of Hartsville, was charged with possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and felon in possession of a firearm.

