Federal indictments returned against 7 men from Pee Dee

On Wednesday, US Attorney Beth Drake released that a Federal Grand Jury in Florence returned several indictments this week.

The press release notes seven people across the Pee Dee were arrested, following federal indictments.

Eddie Terrell McCoy, age 28, of Hartsville was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Antonio Darnell Rivers, age 41, of Hartsville, was charged with possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, possession with intent to distribute and distributing cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Trevor Jarad Davis, age 27, of Darlington, was charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of crack cocaine.

Daniel Jamal Gavins, age 25, of Darlington, was charged with possession with intent to distribute and distributing crack cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Quinten Lonnel Richardson, age 28, of Hartsville, was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. Richardson was arrested on April 3, 2017.

Kenneth Eric Coe, Jr., age 23, of Timmonsville, was charged with possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Jaquan Latrel Samuel, age 30, of Hartsville, was charged with possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and felon in possession of a firearm.