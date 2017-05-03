Florence Police Department holds driver training sessions

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Florence Police Department put their driving skills to the test Wednesday.

The department is holding training sessions at Darlington Raceway.

Officers from other departments are there as well; about 250 are training. They’re working on driving skills and different training scenarios like chasing down criminals on highways.

“Our aim is to get them to operate at a very high level of efficiency and skill so we can have the best possible outcome in the real life situations that we face everyday,” said Lieutenant Mike Brandt.

The department started training on Monday and the course lasts 9 days.