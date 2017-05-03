Georgetown deputies search for man wanted on multiple warrants

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help locating a man wanted for several crimes.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 24-year-old Dylan Reynolds Freeman has multiple warrants out for his arrest and he is also a person of interest in several burglaries and larcenies in the county.

Freeman is approximately 5’11 tall, weighs approximately 165 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say he also frequently wears a goatee-type beard.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, please contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102. Anonymous tips can be sent using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress.