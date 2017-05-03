Horry County police host fill-a-box drive for Children’s Recovery Center

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is hosting a fill-a-box drive.

The donation’s are for the Children’s Recovery Center which helps young victims of abuse in Horry and Georgetown Counties.

The department is looking for donations like coloring books, stuffed animals, toys, baby wipes and school supplies.

One notable group of donors was Horry County Schools, organizers say.

“They donated what has to be at least twenty or more boxes of art supplies, toys. Their bus drivers actually got together and bought stuffed animals and donated them to us as well,” said victims advocate Erica Vasquez.

You can drop items off at any Horry County Police Department Precinct. The drive ends on Friday.