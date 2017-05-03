Man charged with 5 counts of attempted murder after firing shots at family

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police arrested one person for attempted murder after they were called to Silly Lane and Rodney Road Tuesday night around 8 p.m. about shots fired in the area.

Horry County police took 50-year-old Anthony Auburn Chestnut of Conway into custody and charged him with five counts of attempted murder.

The victim told police she and her children were outside playing with their dogs when Chestnut, who is her neighbor, started shooting in the direction of her home and her kids. Another victim reported the suspect pointed the gun towards him and when the suspect fired the gun, the victim saw muzzle flash coming toward him. The victims and the animals were all able to get inside the house safely without being shot, according to the police report.

Police were also told that right before the neighbor began shooting, he uttered “Lets get loud mother f******.”

The report states the suspect was intoxicated and his speech was slurred when police questioned him about the shooting. When officers entered the suspect’s home they located a XP .45 caliber handgun in the living room. Fifteen spent rounds from the handgun were also located in the suspect’s front yard.

Chestnut was booked at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday and is currently being held at the J Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.