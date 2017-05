MARION, SC (WBTW) – The Marion Rural Fire Department responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning.

A post on the fire department’s Facebook page says fire crews were called to a one-story trailer on Alice Avenue in Centenary around 3:39 a.m. Wednesday. Fire crews report the home was under construction, so no one was inside at the time of the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Trailer damaged by fire in Marion A home under construction was damaged in an early morning fire in Marion. (Image Source: Marion Rural Fire Dept.)