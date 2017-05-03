Olympic athlete to give commencement speech at CCU graduations

By Published:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University graduate and three-time Olympian Amber Campbell will serve as the commencement speaker at graduation ceremonies this weekend.

CCU announced on Facebook that Campbell will deliver the commencement address at the three ceremonies planned for Friday and Saturday. The ceremony locations and times are:

  • Friday, May 5, at 2 p.m. – E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business Administration and Spadoni College of Education;
  • Friday, May 5, at 6 p.m. – College of Science;
  • Saturday, May 6, at 8:30 a.m. – Thomas W. and Robin W. Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts and University College

Campbell will receive the honorary degree Doctor of Science at the 6 p.m. ceremony Friday.

The Olympian is noted as one of the world’s best hammer throwers. Campbell has 11 national championships to her name, and she is a two-time Pan American Games Medalist. The CCU grad holds the  Olympic Trials and American Olympic record. She has represented Team USA at five World Championships (2005, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015) and is a three-time Olympian (2008, 2012, 2016).

Read more about Campbell in this article from CCU.

