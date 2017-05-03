Palace Theatre used for fire crew training before demolition

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An iconic Myrtle Beach building will be destroyed, but before that happens, Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue uses the Palace Theatre for “real world” training.

According to a post on the fire rescue’s Facebook page, Myrtle Beach firefighters were at the soon-to-be demolished Palace Theatre Tuesday to complete forcible entry training. Fire crews were able to use the theatre’s doors to mirror the challenge of trying to get into a locked building.

The post adds that the “real world training” helps firefighters build the skills needed, especially in difficult situations. The situation can often be difficult to simulate, so the fire rescue squad took advantage of the Palace Theatre’s planned demolition.

