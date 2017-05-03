StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

The sunny, warm weather will be back again today. High pressure will control our weather through today with more sunshine, low humidity and temperatures in the 80s. The next storm system will approach Thursday with increasing clouds and a chance for thunderstorms late in the day. The best chance for rain will be Thursday night into Friday morning. A strong cold front will move through, bringing in much cooler weather Friday, and that will stick around through the weekend and into next week. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the low 70s, with night time lows in the 40s and 50s.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs 82-85 inland, 79-80 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 58-60 inland, 63-64 beaches.

Thursday, warm with increasing clouds and a chance for thunderstorms late in the day. Highs 78-83.