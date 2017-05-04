AMBER Alert for NC teen reportedly abducted by 2 men

(WSPA) — Deputies are searching for a North Carolina teen who was allegedly abducted by two men.

An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday for Cassidy Ann Bottoms. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the 15-year-old. Cassidy allegedly has two abductors identified as Deshawn Dante Townes and Joffey Lee Cutler. Authorities say they may be in a silver 2010 Nissan Altima with the North Carolina license tag BBP-4246

Cassidy is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 114 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes. She may be wearing a black tube top with a V cut, pink, gray and blue palm tree leggings and black Converse shoes She has a scar on her left lower lip. Authorities say she wears glasses.

Deshawn Dante Townes, 24, is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He’s wearing a blue button-up shirt and blue hat. He wears glasses. Joffey Lee Cutler, 20, is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black shirt.

Anyone with information about Cassidy’s abduction is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (336) 727-2112, (336) 727-2112 or call 911 or *HP.