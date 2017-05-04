Coastal Carolina Fraternal Order of Police honors fallen officers

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Coastal Carolina Lodge 12 of the Fraternal Order of Police held their annual Memorial Service Thursday evening to honor the men and women who died in the line of duty.

The ceremony was held at the Horry County Law Enforcement Memorial on the grounds of the Horry County Government and Justice Center.

“Law enforcement officers consider each other family. We call each other brother and sister, which is due to the bond that we feel with each other. We consider each other’s families as extensions of our own. We honor these heroes each and every year so that we never forget the sacrifices that they each gave, along with the pain that their families have endured,” said Coastal Carolina Fraternal Order of Police President Chuck Canterbury.

According to Canterbury, 43 officers gave the ultimate sacrifice in 2017. In 2016, 135 officers died serving their communities.

The Law Enforcement United Bike Riders stopped at the memorial during their 800-mile trip to Washington, DC for Police Week. These retired and active duty law enforcement officers ride in honor of fallen officers.