Culinary Institute offers summer cooking classes in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Chef Joseph Bonaparte joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Thursday to talk about the new International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach. Watch the video for more details about the below information.

The institute is a department of Horry Georgetown Technical College. A new culinary teaching center opened on HGTC’s Grand Strand campus in November. A general overview of the institute can be found at hgtc.edu/culinary.

Summer cooking classes

Bonaparte explained some of the summer classes offered at the institute, as well as the dining room and bakery that are open to the public. Details about each class are available where HGTC’s culinary arts continuing education offerings are listed online. The classes are not full-semester courses, but instead they are classes that last a few hours on one or two days. Information about upcoming classes can also be found on the institute’s Facebook page at facebook.com/culinarymb.

The following is a list of classes offered this summer:

BBQ with Pitmaster Phil Wingo

Beginner Baking (ages 13-17)

Chocolate Lovers (ages 9-13)

Croissants 101

Cupcakes & Cookies (ages 9-13)

Delightful Small Desserts

Father’s Day Pizza

Fresh Catch

Grilling at the BBQ Pit

Intermediate Baking (ages 13-17)

Kids Culinary 101 (ages 9-13)

Loco for Tacos

Mardi Gras

Mommy & Me Brunch

Pasta Night

Pita Party

The Knead for Good Bread

We All Scream for Ice Cream

Dining room and bakery

In September, the institute will re-open the Fowler Dining room at the Layers bakery, which are both open to the public. Students operate the dining room and the bakery. Dining room patrons pay $14 for lunch or dinner and enjoy a three-course meal prepared by culinary students. The bakery has daily offerings of bread, pastries, cookies, cakes, soups, salads and sandwiches – also prepared by students and chef instructors. More details are available on the institute’s webpage for student-run restaurants.