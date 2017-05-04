Dillon car dealership owner jailed for breach of trust

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The owner of Dillon Family Auto Center has been jailed, but Dillon police are releasing few details about the charges and investigation.

According to Dillon Police Chief David Lane, Brandon Davis is charged with breach of trust over $10,000, but more charges are possible, pending the investigation. Lane could not go into detail about the charges, stating the case is still under investigation.

Davis is booked at the Dillon County Detention Center.

News13 spoke with two employees of the car dealership, which is located at 106 Radford Blvd. in Dillon, who denied our request to go on camera, but both voiced concern for their jobs. One employee, who said he’s been working for the Davis Family Auto Center since October, says he drove cars purchased at auctions back to the dealership and worked on social media marketing campaigns. The dealership worker says he has not been interviewed by police and isn’t sure if he’ll still have a job after Davis’ arrest.

The second employee says he was at work Monday and it seemed like a regular day until officers arrived at the dealership to arrest Davis. That employee says he’s looking for a new job.

A video featuring Brandon Davis posted to the Davis Family Auto Center Facebook page states the dealership opened October 20, 2016 after the City of Dillon permitted the business to open.

A post to the dealership’s Facebook page written by a person who identified herself as a former customer says she just discovered there was a lien on the vehicle she purchased from Davis Family Auto Dealership. She warns other buyers to check the vin numbers of vehicles purchased from the lot to ensure there are no liens.

Calls to Brandon Davis’ cell phone were unanswered as were calls to the car dealership.