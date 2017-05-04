Dustin Johnson shoots 70 in return

Dustin Johnson shot a 70 in the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship Thursday in Wilmington.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) – Dustin Johnson didn’t look like a golfer who had just spent six weeks away from the PGA Tour.

Johnson shot a 2-under 70 in the opening round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point in North Carolina. It was his 13th consecutive round at par or better, and his first since falling down a flight of stairs the day before the Masters. He suffered a back injury in the fall and had to withdraw from the year’s first major.

Francesco Molinari is the leader at 6 under, one stroke ahead of Alex Noren, J.B. Holmes, Grayson Murray and Brian Campbell.

