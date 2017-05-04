Fire, police departments host beach training exercises

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach’s police and fire departments hosted beach training exercises Thursday near Springmaid Beach.

Agencies from Horry County, Surfside Beach and North Myrtle Beach also participated.

“This training allows all of us that are working together to keep the beach safe an opportunity to enhance our skills on a piece of equipment that is vital to us in both our response and keeping the beach safe. In addition to that, it allows all of us to work together, train together, and join together to build our relationships with each other so that we can improve our response to the beach this year,” said Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

When the classes are complete, the officers will be certified instructors for personal and rescue watercraft.