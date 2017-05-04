Florence man charged with murder for Monday shooting on W. Marion St.

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW)- The Florence Police Department says a man has been charged with murder for a deadly shooting that happened in Florence Monday night.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, officers arrested 32-year-old Tyquan Jamar Johnson of Florence just after 7 p.m. on Thursday for killing Christopher Scott on West Marion Street earlier in the week.

Johnson is being held at the Florence County Detention Center and faces charges for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

This incident is still under investigation, police say.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at  843-665-3191.

