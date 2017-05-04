Georgetown probation officer charged for having sex with probationer while on duty

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A former agent with the SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services was charged by SLED for having a sexual relationship with a probationer he supervised.

A press release from SLED says 46-year-old Craig Lee Smith was charged with misconduct in office and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

According to a warrant, Smith admitted to having sex with a female probationer while he was on duty in Georgetown County on October 28, 2016.

Booking records reflect Smith was booked in the Georgetown County Detention Center Thursday at 1:03 p.m. and released at 4:07 p.m. on a $25,000 bond.

The case was investigated by SLED at the request of the Georgetown Police Department, the release states.