Jane Doe 5 settles with Horry County

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – One of five women who claimed a former Horry County detective harassed her reached a settlement with the county recently.

Court documents dated April 17 reflect the woman known as Jane Doe #5 has “reached a satisfactory resolution of the issues” and wishes to end the current lawsuit against Horry County and the Horry County Police Department. In addition, because the lawsuit has been dropped with prejudice, it cannot be filed again.

Jane Doe 5 is the second woman to settle after the first Jane Doe came to an agreement before going to trial in January.

The claims and lawsuits against former detective Large and the Horry County Police Department have been piling up since December 2015. The lawsuits, six in total against the police department, and five specifically naming Large, claim Large either sexually assaulted, had inappropriate relations with, or acted inappropriately by using his position of power against the women. The lawsuits also suggest the county knew about Large’s actions and did nothing to correct his behavior.

Large worked for the Horry County Police Department until he was fired after a sexual harassment complaint.