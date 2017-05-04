Man admits killing wife; body found in garage say SC deputies

WESTMINSTER, SC – Oconee County sheriff’s deputies say a husband admitted killing his wife and helped investigators find her body in a garage. She had been missing since mid-April.

Lee Mikeal Cawthon, 40, of Welcome Church Road in Westminster, was interviewed by investigators on Wednesday. With his assistance, deputies say they recovered a body in a garage on Welcome Church Road.

The coroner is waiting for a positive ID, but indications are that it’s the body of Rebecca Murray Cawthon.

An autopsy is pending on the cause of death.

Deputies say family reported the 33-year-old woman missing on April 18 after not hearing from her for several days.

Cawthon was arrested on multiple charges, including murder. He will also face charges of domestic violence and manufacturing marijuana.