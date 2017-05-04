Marion police release photos of purse theives who knocked woman down, dragged her

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion police are looking for two men who knocked a woman to the ground from a car window and dragged her 10 feet in an attempt to steal her purse Thursday morning.

A press release from the Marion Police Department says the purse snatching happened Thursday around 8:30 a.m.

Two men driving a dark Toyota Camry approached a woman walking in the parking lot of Walmart, according to police. As they drove past the victim, the passenger reached out of the car and grabbed the female’s purse, knocking her to the ground and dragging her about 10 feet.

The vehicle is believed to have West Virginia tags. One of the suspects was wearing a grey short sleeve t-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and has brown hair and small/medium build and the other suspect was heavy-set, wearing a black t-shirt with what appears to be white writing on the right sleeve and a white emblem on the left upper chest, khaki colored pants, black shoes, and a shaved head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616.