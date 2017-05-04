Police investigate after human foot found at Charleston marina

CHARLESTON, SC (WBTW) – Charleston police are asking the public for any information they may have about a right foot found at the Charleston City Marina on Monday.

The press release from police spokesperson Charles Francis says officers are investigating after they found a human foot encased in a black sock inside an Adidas Samoa shoe at the marina on Lockwood Drive.

Anyone with information on the foot or a missing person is asked to contact Charleston police at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.