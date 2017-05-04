Men wanted for Marion purse snatching arrested in West Virginia

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion Police Chief Dwayne Tennie says two men wanted in connection with a purse snatching were arrested on separate charges in West Virginia.

Chief Tennie says authorities arrested James Lowe and Zachary Cernuto on Tuesday, May 16. He did not know when the men would be brought back to South Carolina to face charges.

A press release from the Marion Police Department says the purse snatching happened Thursday, May 4 around 8:30 a.m.

Two men driving a dark Toyota Camry approached a woman walking in the parking lot of Walmart, according to police. As they drove past the victim, the passenger reached out of the car and grabbed the female’s purse, knocking her to the ground and dragging her about 10 feet.

The vehicle is believed to have West Virginia tags. One of the suspects was wearing a grey short sleeve t-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and has brown hair and small/medium build and the other suspect was heavy-set, wearing a black t-shirt with what appears to be white writing on the right sleeve and a white emblem on the left upper chest, khaki colored pants, black shoes, and a shaved head.