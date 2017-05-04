Prep softball highlights: Conway wins district

Published:
Conway softball players celebrate after a double play against Fort Dorchester.

Scores from Wednesday’s district title games:

Conway 3, Fort Dorchester 2

Wando 6, South Florence 5 (Game 1)

Wando 5, South Florence 4 (Game 2)

Latta 15, Calhoun County 1

Dillon 5 May River 4

