Prep softball highlights: Conway wins district

House to vote on health care bill Thursday
CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Nearly 100 people showed up to Horry County’s public workshop for a proposed gun ordinance on Wednesday night. Right now…
Sponsored by:
Spurs rebound to beat Rockets 121-96, but lose Parker
NEW YORK (AP) — Given a four-run first-inning lead, Toronto’s Marcus Stroman allowed his first two batters to reach base, then a three-run h…
FLORENCE, SC – Carolinas Hospital System announced that Erin Brewer, PharmD was selected as the Low Country Introductory Pharmacy Practice E…
MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Learn some of the “steps” you can take to help become a centenarian by joining Tidelands Health Dr. Gerald Harmon on Sat…
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Wedding season is upon us, and if you’re preparing to walk down the aisle, or know someone who is, you know the pr…
MURRELLS INLET (SC) – On Saturday, May 6, 2017, The Blessing of the Inlet at Belin Memorial United Methodist Church, Highway 17-Business, Mu…
Scores from Wednesday’s district title games:
Conway 3, Fort Dorchester 2
Wando 6, South Florence 5 (Game 1)
Wando 5, South Florence 4 (Game 2)
Latta 15, Calhoun County 1
Dillon 5 May River 4
Advertisement
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.