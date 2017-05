ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – According to Jason Lesley with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a search is underway for a person who fell off a fishing boat Thursday evening.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the SC Department of Natural Resources in the search at Pea House Landing off of Big Dam Swamp Road, Lesley says.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say the search began close to 7 p.m.