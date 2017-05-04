Student wearing Star Wars costume causes evacuation at WI school

ASHWAUBENON, Wis – Students at Ashwaubenon High School have returned to class after the school was evacuated Thursday morning due to an unknown person wearing a costume entered the school.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety were called around 7:30 a.m. after someone was seen wearing a Star Wars Storm Trooper mask and costume entered the back of the school.

Students were evacuated from the school and were transported to the middle school and a nearby church. Students who were inside the Parkview Middle School and Community Center taking an AP test were put on lockdown.

After a check of the school, authorities gave the all clear and found that it was just someone wearing a costume for ‘May The Fourth Be With You,’ otherwise known as Star Wars Day.

Officials say that there is no threat and students were able to return to class.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says that it was an “innocent mistake,” but all safety precautions needed to be taken, as it could have been much worse.

They went on to say that they are not seeking any recourse toward the student.