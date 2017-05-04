Suspect on PA’s most wanted list arrested in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police say man on Pennsylvania’s most wanted list was arrested Thursday in Myrtle Beach.

According to Horry County police spokesperson Krystal Dotson, Daniel Greer of West Mifflin Pennsylvania was arrested Thursday with help from the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Myrtle Beach.

Greer has been on the run for four years after he was accused of a drive-by shooting that wounded a 17-year-old girl. In March of 2013, he was charged by West Mifflin police with criminal attempt- criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, firearm offenses and simple assault.

The Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force developed information Greer was in the Myrtle Beach area and forwarded a request to the U.S. Marshals Service who arrested Greer without incident at a home on Frontage Road in Myrtle Beach.

Greer initially told police his name was Corey Gunter, but later admitted his true identity. Greer is currently being held at the Horry County Detention Center in Conway pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force is comprised of members from the US Marshals, the Horry County Police Department, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the Myrtle Beach Police Department.