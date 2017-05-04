‘There are other ways to stop this,’ Horry County residents talk to council about gun ordinance

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Nearly 100 people showed up to Horry County’s public workshop for a proposed gun ordinance on Wednesday night.

Right now, there are no restrictions in place and the proposed ordinance aims to regulate where people can and cannot shoot firearms in the county.

Horry County Council has come up with a few different versions of the ordinance but the latest proposal says no one can shoot a firearm within or into a residential area.

You can read more about the ordinance presented by clicking: here.

“We understand that people have a right to have firearms and to discharge them properly and safely,” said Barbara Eisenhardt, who hears gunshots near her home in Wild Wing Plantation. “But I think it’s not fair to the people who do not want to be subjected to stray bullets.”

Andrew Wiseman said he’s passionate about shooting and just bought a new home on an acreage so he could shoot in his backyard.

“The way I see it, if the shooting is being done safely and the shooting area has been properly checked and inspected by officials there should be no room for this shooting range to be stripped away,” he said to council.

Wiseman also said he’s not sure how this ordinance could be enforced.

Timothy Irving said he doesn’t want responsible shooters in the county to be punished by this ordinance.

“What we have to do is, when we do pass ordinances and laws that we do it in a smart way and in a way that’s not going to affect the good citizens,” he added.

County officials did not make a decision on Wednesday night, but Chairman Mark Lazarus said he appreciates everyone who came to the workshop.

“Something has to be done,” said Lazarus. “Even the ones who are against the ordinance were like, ‘We really need to do something’ so we’re going to work towards it and hopefully come up with an ordinance that works for everybody.”

Lazarus said the council will continue discussions and bring an updated ordinance to the Public Safety Committee. They will also hear from Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill on how this can be enforced.