StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

Thunderstorms this evening and overnight will bring in cooler weather on Friday. A storm system will approach today and it will be windy with an increase in clouds and humidity. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible late in the day. The better chance for rain and thunderstorms will be tonight into Friday morning. There is a chance for severe thunderstorms with these storms Thursday evening, and heavy rain is possible. Rain will linger Friday morning, and it will be windy and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 70s. It will clear for the weekend, but it will stay cool with high temperatures in the 70s. Warmer weather returns by the middle of next week.

Today, increasing clouds, windy, warm and more humid with thunderstorms late in the day. Highs 80-82 inland, 78-79 beaches.

Tonight, showers and storms continue, breezy. Lows 62-65 inland, 67-68 beaches.

Friday, showers and thunderstorms early, then windy and cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.