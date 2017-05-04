Woman killed in single- car crash on I-20 in Darlington County

By Published: Updated:

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a crash on I-20 in Darlington County Thursday evening.

According to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee, a woman was killed after a single-car crash in the east-bound lane at mile marker 131.

South Carolina Highway Patrol real time traffic reports the crash happened around 4:37 p.m.

Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the SC Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a Kia SUV when she ran off the road on the left, over corrected, ran off the road on the right and overturned.

The coroner says the woman’s identity will be released after the family has been notified.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s