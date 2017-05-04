Woman killed in single- car crash on I-20 in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a crash on I-20 in Darlington County Thursday evening.

According to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee, a woman was killed after a single-car crash in the east-bound lane at mile marker 131.

South Carolina Highway Patrol real time traffic reports the crash happened around 4:37 p.m.

Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the SC Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a Kia SUV when she ran off the road on the left, over corrected, ran off the road on the right and overturned.

The coroner says the woman’s identity will be released after the family has been notified.