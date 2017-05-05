Carolinas Hospital System Florence/Marion celebrates National Hospital Week

FLORENCE, SC – The theme of this year’s National Hospital Week celebration is The Healing Heart of Healthcare. Carolinas Hospital System says this is a fitting theme, because hospitals are often at the very heart of communities, contributing to their physical, emotional and financial health. During National Hospital Week, Carolinas Hospital System in Florence and Marion celebrates the hundreds of associates who work together 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to ensure quality medical care is available to those who need it.

National Hospital Week was established in 1953, and this year it will be celebrated from May 7 through May 13. The dates overlap the celebration of National Nurses Week, and were chosen to coincide with Florence Nightingale’s birthday, honoring her role in revolutionizing hospital care in the mid 1800’s. CHS says these celebratory weeks give the hospitals an opportunity each year to pay tribute to the 5.6 million physicians, nurses, therapists, food service workers, volunteers and many more who care for their communities with skill, dedication and compassion.

Carolinas Hospital System Florence / Marion serves the Pee Dee region with high-quality clinical services that continue to expand, year after year. In 2016, the two hospitals touched 349,500 lives through inpatient and outpatient care, delivered 980 babies, and treated 71,700 ER patients.