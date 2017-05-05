Darlington crews respond to possible tornado damage

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW)– Darlington County first responders have responded to several locations in the Oates community for reported tornado damages.

Officials say the area experienced a strong storm that moved through on Thursday night around 9:30 pm. Shortly after that, Darlington County Emergency Management, Darlington County Fire District, and Darlington County Sheriff’s office were called to the Oates community for reports of homes damaged by a tornado.

Responders found damages that were consistent with that of a tornado and have requested a team from the National Weather Service office in Wilmington come to the area to confirm. DCEMD will return to the areas affected after daylight to continue with damage assessment.

Anyone with damages from the storm can report them to the DCEMD office at (843) 398-4450 extension 1105.