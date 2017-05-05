Darlington deputy injured when DJJ inmate attempts escape

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A Darlington County deputy was injured after a South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice inmate attempted to escape from a patrol car Friday morning, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo.

Lt. Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy was driving the inmate from the Darlington courthouse to the DJJ facility in Columbia on Lamar Highway around 10 a.m. Friday, when the deputy noticed the teenage girl was able to slip out of her handcuffs.

The deputy pulled the patrol car over, got out, and when he opened the inmate’s door, she attempted to run from the deputy, confirms Lt. Kilgo. During the teen’s attempt to escape, the deputy was injured trying to restrain the inmate. He was transported to the hospital to be evaluated, Lt. Kilgo says.

Lt. Kilgo says the sheriff’s office is investigating the incident and the female juvenile is now back en route to the DJJ facility.