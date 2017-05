DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Dillon County deputies were called to a home on Freddie Loop Road about a shooting early Friday.

According to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called about a man who had been shot around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Captain Arnette could not comment on the extent of the person’s injuries or whether or not they had a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dillon County investigators at 843-774-1432.