Deputies discover woman’s body inside Bennettsville home

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a home in the Bennettsville community.

Sheriff Charles Lemon says deputies were dispatched to a home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville around 9 a.m. Friday morning where the woman’s body was discovered inside the home. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and other agencies will be involved in the death investigation, confirms Sheriff Lemon.

No information regarding a cause of death or the victim’s identity has been released at this time.