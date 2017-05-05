Georgetown County, Andrews to work on drainage issues

ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County leaders agreed to help residents in the Andrews area find a solution to recent flooding issues.

People living in the area asked for help at a recent Georgetown County council meeting after heavy rains on April 24 flooded streets and yards. County leaders, however, say several areas that flooded were not located on roadways maintained by the county.

“The issues are largely related to aging infrastructure in the town, but problems were also attributed to piled up debris that was washed into storm drains, clogging the system,” a county newsletter stated.

Georgetown County staff members are said to be working with the Town of Andrews to devise an action plan with solutions to the drainage concerns.

A status report is expected within 30 days.