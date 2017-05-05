Horry County police search for second suspect in Conway burglary

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are still searching for a man wanted for burglary after they arrested his girlfriend last month on a burglary charge.

According to spokesperson Krystal Dotson with Horry County police, officers are looking for George Everette Gray in reference to a burglary that occurred on Sheldon Court on April 25, around noon.

A Horry County police report says officers arrested Gray’s girlfriend, Kimberly Davis, on April 25 for receiving stolen goods and burglary second degree. When police searched her car, they found stolen items. Davis told police her boyfriend, “Toot”, also known as George Everette Gray, was the one who broke into the home and while she backed the car into the victim’s driveway and helped load the TVs into the car, she did not enter the victim’s home.

After leaving the residence, Davis drove into a ditch a block away from the house and Gray ran into the woods and hid. The police report states Gray was entered into NCIC for burglary second degree.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Horry County Police Tip Line at (843) 915-8477 or (843) 915-TIPS.