23-year-old man killed in accident on SC- 31 in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach first responders were called to a deadly accident late Thursday night that shut down a portion of SC- 31.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Division Chief of Training Billy Floyd says the crash happened on Hwy 31 between mile marker 4 and 5.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge says 23-year-old Damian Jazwuan Jackson from Loris was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

According to an alert sent by the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, drivers were asked to avoid SC-31 and Robert Edge Parkway.The department says all lanes going southbound were closed due to the accident.