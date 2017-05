NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach first responders have responded to an accident late Thursday night that’s shut down a portion of highway.

According to an alert sent by the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, drivers are asked to avoid SC-31 and Robert Edge Parkway. The department says all lanes going southbound are closed due to the accident.

News13 has calls in to the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety for more information.