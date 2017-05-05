McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal to host Safe Kids Day

FLORENCE, SC – On Saturday, May 13, McLeod Safe Kids will host families and community members at the McLeod Health and Fitness Center Back Lawn from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in honor of Safe Kids Day. This event is designed to raise awareness and resources to protect kids from preventable injuries and deaths. The event is free and includes fun and interactive activities for the entire family.

“Safe Kids Day has one simple, but critical goal: working together as a community to raise awareness about preventable injuries so kids can grow up to do all the great things kids were meant to do,” says Marla Blaker, McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal Coordinator. “This is a day to celebrate kids and make learning about preventable injuries fun. There will be food, games and lots of great information for parents and caregivers on how to keep their kids active, healthy and safe.”

Highlights of the event include:

Tours of First Responders’ vehicles

Car seat inspections (please have child and car seat present)

Life jacket fittings

Education stations and games (provided by Safe Kids Worldwide and sponsors)

Child identification cards available for purchase

Food available for purchase from Firehouse Subs and Kona Ice

McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal is part of a larger celebration throughout the month that includes more than 100 communities across the United States. Safe Kids Worldwide’s celebrity heroes include Drew Barrymore, Mark Wahlberg, Piers Morgan, Pete Sampras and many more.

Every year, 9,000 families in the U.S. and a million families around the world lose a child because of a preventable injury. Millions more children are injured in ways that can affect them for a lifetime.

National Sponsors for Safe Kids Day 2017 include Tide, Nationwide, FedEx, Johnson & Johnson, and Kidde.

For more information, call McLeod Safe Kids at 843-777-5021.