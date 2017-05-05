Myrtle Beach man arrested for child pornography

By Published:
Juneau, Horry County Detention Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – On Friday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a man from Myrtle Beach was arrested for two charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

On Thursday, Robert Aime Juneau, Jr. was arrested by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, a member of the S,C, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Investigators state Juneau possessed images of child pornography.   

According to the press release, sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count. 

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s office. 

