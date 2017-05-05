NOAA, NWS confirm tornadoes in Darlington County

By Published: Updated:
News13 Kiahnna Patterson, Hartsville
News13 Kiahnna Patterson, Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association confirm a tornado occurred last night in Hartsville and the National Weather Service also says a tornado also touched down in the Oates community.

Warning Coordinator Meteorologist Steven Pfaff with NOAA says the tornado started on the 1200 block of Fisherman Drive in Hartsville Thursday evening, but has not yet released the EF, or the intensity of the tornado.

Emergency officials say one person who was inside a camper was being treated for a broken leg after the tornado.

Friday afternoon, the NWS confirmed another tornado happened in the Oates community, but could not yet comment on the intensity of that tornado.

