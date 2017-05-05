NOAA, NWS confirm tornado in Darlington County

By Published: Updated:
News13 Kiahnna Patterson, Hartsville
News13 Kiahnna Patterson, Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association and the National Weather Service confirm a tornado occurred last night in Darlington County.

Warning Coordinator Meteorologist Steven Pfaff with the NOAA says the EF-1 tornado started on the 1200 block of Fisherman Drive in Hartsville Thursday evening. According to the NOAA, the tornado had 100 mph winds.

Friday afternoon, the NWS also confirmed the tornado happened in the Oates community between Gully Branch Road and Oates Highway.

Emergency officials say one person who was inside a camper was being treated for a broken leg after the tornado.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s