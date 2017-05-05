NOAA, NWS confirm tornado in Darlington County

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association and the National Weather Service confirm a tornado occurred last night in Darlington County.

Warning Coordinator Meteorologist Steven Pfaff with the NOAA says the EF-1 tornado started on the 1200 block of Fisherman Drive in Hartsville Thursday evening. According to the NOAA, the tornado had 100 mph winds.

Friday afternoon, the NWS also confirmed the tornado happened in the Oates community between Gully Branch Road and Oates Highway.

Emergency officials say one person who was inside a camper was being treated for a broken leg after the tornado.