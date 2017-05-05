Pirates Voyage hosting free kids festival Saturday

Information from Pirates Voyage News Release

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) A bounty of adventures await as kids and their families set sail for family fun times Saturday, May 6 when Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show presents Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Kid’s Festival.

This 13th annual event offers more than just pirates’ treasure for children and families to enjoy. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., festival participants will have the opportunity to interact with a variety of characters from Pirates Voyage and even have a chance to see many of the performers from the show throughout the day showing off – displaying their many talents such as juggling and balancing on a rolling “plank.”

Members of the Sapphire Pirates and Crimson Pirates will pose for pictures, as well as sign autographs for attendees and help local children sign up for the Imagination Library.

This event, which is unrivaled on land or sea, includes a best dressed pirate costume competition for children in two different age groups (0-5 years and 6-12 years) with fantastic prizes for the winning buccaneers. An entertainment stage features children’s festive music, singalongs, a magician and instructions on how to talk like a pirate!

Come enjoy this adventure and be sure to complete all the stops on the treasure map experience through the event. Dozens of area partners are featured as stops along the way to the “final treasure” and will add to the fun with great giveaways and interactive activities. “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program is a special program that is very near and dear to our hearts here at Pirates Voyage. We are honored to be a part of the program and be able to give back to the community by sponsoring it here in Horry County” said Paul Brown, General Manager at Pirates Voyage. “One of my favorite aspects of the Imagination Library Kid’s Festival is having our area business partners, Law Enforcement, Fire and Rescue, and many other friends and neighbors join in with us to provide a fun, family event that also offers information on important topics in an entertaining way. And it is due to their generosity and support that we are able to offer this event free to the public!”

For more information about Pirates Voyage, call 1.800.433.4401 or by visiting www.piratesvoyage.com.