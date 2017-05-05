SCDNR to launch life jacket loaner program at area boat landing

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A new summer program will help provide free life jacket loaners to people boating in the Murrells Inlet area.

The SC Department of Natural Resources and Georgetown County Parks and Recreation are behind the effort. Officials hope it will not only promote boating safety, but increase the use of life jackets.

Boaters can access the life jacket loaners at a kiosk at the Murrells Inlet Boat Landing starting in mid-June. The kiosk will be stocked with different types and sizes of life jackets.

“There will be weekly inspections to check and replenish life jackets,” a newsletter announcement said. “Signage will advise users to select a life jacket, inspect it, zip it, wear it and return it when they return to shore.”

DNR officials hope to install signage – that also advertises announcements, closings and safety classes – by Memorial Day Weekend. A tube will also be available to dispose of broken fishing line.