Sumter man charged for breaking into home, sexually assaulting elderly woman

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – Sumter County investigators arrested a Rembert man Thursday night after he reportedly forced his way in and sexually assaulted a 71-year-old female.

According to a press release from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary and assault happened during the early morning hours of May 4. After the attack, the victim was able to go to a neighbor’s home where she called 911 around 1:50 a.m. and was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Van Curtis “Jody” Mungo II, 44, of Rembert, was charged with burglary first degree and criminal sexual conduct first degree.

As the investigation continues, more charges may be filed, officials say.