CCU Board approves tuition increase for 2nd year in a row

CONWAY (WBTW) – The Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees approved a tuition increase of less than 3 percent for in-state and out-of-state students effective for the 2017-2018 academic year.

According to the press release, in-state tuition will increase $162 per semester and Out-of-state tuition will increase $376 per semester. The University adds that housing fees are not set to increase.

The rise in tuition is largely due to an increase in funding for the state’s pension, health and dental insurance that was recently passed by the South Carolina legislature, according to the press release.

The school also raised tuition last year. Coastal Carolina University’s board of trustees approved a 3.29 percent increase in tuition and fees for the 2016-2017 academic year. University President David A. DeCenzo said in a news release that last year’s increase are largely brought about by a state-mandated 3.25 percent pay raise for all state employees, including the roughly 1,200 full-time employees at CCU. Last year, tuition rates for in-state undergraduate students increased $173 per semester, and for out-of-state undergraduates increased $400 per semester. CCU President David DeCenzo says because of the state pension bill and inflation they would need to increase tuition by 4% to break even.

“…We were able to eliminate more than $2 million from our operating budget by cutting future non-faculty positions. The budget cuts will not require any personnel layoffs or furloughs.” said DeCenzo.

Chairman D. Wyatt Henderson stated in the release that tuition costs were “a primary consideration in every decision.”

“In 2011, tuition, fees, housing and meals for a full time, in-state student cost $17.500,” said Henderson. “If you factor in inflation over the last six years, in today’s dollars it would have cost $21,300 to attend CCU in 2011. In 2017, tuition, fees, housing and meals for a full time, in-state student cost $19.800. So it actually cost $1,500 less per year to attend CCU now than it did in 2011. A remarkable achievement. This board is to be commended for not only holding down the cost of higher education but actually reducing it.” said Henderson.

The Board of Trustees also approved a $270,000 discretionary fund for CCU President David DeCenzo for fiscal year 2017-2018. The fund allows the president to pursue opportunities to promote the University and to raise funds for the institution.