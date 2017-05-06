City of Myrtle Beach helps recognize local military families

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – May is Military Appreciation month, and, in honor of that, the city of Myrtle Beach helped recognize dozens of local military families on Sunday.

The city co-sponsored the 2nd annual Military Families Social at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans’s Stadium picnic area, along with the Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina and Military Appreciation Committee. The social followed the Horry County Junior ROTC Drill Meet, so it was also an opportunity for students thinking about joining the service to ask recruiters questions. Over 30 Marine recruits signed up at today’s event. Blue Star Mother Carol Dion, one of the organizers of the event, says she feels it’s important to support the next generation of servicemen. “I’m very proud of them. There’s only 1% that steps up and volunteers to protect us. Our children have done that. My daughter has retired. She’s got three that are serving right now. These are the kids that are gonna pick up where our kids left off.”

Myrtle Beach High School Navy Junior ROTC won overall first place at the Drill Meet.