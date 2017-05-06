Habitat for humanity dedicates home damaged by hurricane Matthew

NICHOLS, SC (WBTW) – Saturday the habitat for humanity of Marion county dedicated a home restored from hurricane Matthew.

Juanita Flemming, was just 2 weeks away from moving into her habitat for humanity home when hurricane Matthew hit the town of Nichols in 2016 . The flood destroyed the majority of the town including the interior of the Flemming home, leaving the house to be completely stripped and needing to be re done.

“I was ready to get in but when the flood came, which was gods work I had a setback until now and is still blessing it was a blessing from day one and it still one but when I got here I just looked at the house and I said oh Lord my house, ” said Flemming.

The team responsible for building the home, knew they were faced with a major setback because of the storm, and did not want to delay to much, but with the help of volunteers the work was able to be completed.

“Naturally we wanted to be as quick as we could, but we never said any kind of time schedule because I didn’t want to set dates and for her to be disappointed,” said Ricky Hardee, Exc. director, habitat for humanity of Marion.

” It reassured me that we have good people in America , college students that give up their winter break, and their spring break to come and help families that need help,” he added.

For Fleming Saturday was a sweet moment , but she never forgets words she used to make it through.

“Just put it in gods hands, that’s all you can do put it in his hands. I did that the whole time for two years I put it in gods hands and here is my blessing,” added Flemming.