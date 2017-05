CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County museum opens a new pictorial exhibit, showcasing historic Horry County photographs.

This exhibit explores historic photographs in the museum’s collection. The photographs exhibited span more than 100 years, visually telling a story of how people in Horry County worked and lived. T

The exhibit will run through December 2017.

For further information, please call the Horry County Museum at 843-915-5320 or e-mail at HCGMuseum@horrycounty.org.