Bennettsville home searched in connection to missing 8-year-old; mother’s death under investigation

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office searched a home in Bennettsville Saturday evening. The search is in connection with an 8-year-old girl who went missing Friday morning after her mother was found dead, according to Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon.

Lemon says no arrests were made and there is no sign of 8-year-old Iyana Lowery in Saturday’s search on N. Everette Road.

The FBI joined the search for Iyana Lowery on Saturday. Lemon said he believes Lowery’s daughter 8-year-old Iyana Lowery was at the home when her mother was killed.

Marlboro County coroner Tim Brown says Ella Lowery’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to Sheriff Charles Lemon, deputies need the community’s help finding 8-year-old Iyana Lowery. She is described at 4′ 2″ tall, weighing 100 pounds, with black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.

It was discovered that Lowery was missing when Marlboro County deputies were dispatched to a home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville around 9 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Ella Lowery’s body inside the home.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and other agencies will be involved in the death investigation and the missing child case, confirms Sheriff Lemon. Lowery’s disappearance was discovered during the course of the death investigation at the residence.

“Finding Iyana is of highest priority to all the agencies involved,” said Sheriff Lemon.” We need the community to stand beside us and remain vigilant in helping and sharing information. This is not a time as a community to remain silent if you have information. Your piece of information may be critical in saving the life of Iyana. ”

Sheriff Lemon adds that the sheriff’s office and SLED are trying to gather all facts and information and if the circumstances arise that meet the AMBER alert requirements, one will be issued immediately.